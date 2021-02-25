Chicken, Sweet Potato and Quinoa Casserole

When winter brings its A game, I turn to soups, stews, and casseroles. Casseroles in particular are a wonderful way to get dinner on the table in a single dish and warm the home with a toasty oven that makes your home smell of your favorite things.

This casserole blends chicken, sweet potatoes, and quinoa to make a meal that's ideal for cold weather. And, near the end of the process, fresh spinach and tangy blue cheese brighten it a bit to make it a meal your family will request again and again. If you don't have either of those things, you can substitute other hearty greens (think kale or collard greens) and strong cheeses (think goat cheese or sharp cheddar) or even skip them entirely. It's up to you.

For this dish, consider just pouring a glass of wine and digging in. After all, part of comfort food is keeping things simple and that's exactly what we're doing here.