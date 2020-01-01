Smoked Tea Syrup
Between Christmas and New Year's, we're looking to what's in your glass. This time, we're sharing a smokey tea syrup that you'll be reaching for to give a smokey element to your favorite cocktails or just add a little smokey sweetness to bourbon, rum, or other sippables.
Lapsang souchong tea is a beautifully smokey Chinese tea that can be found at larger grocery stores or online. This syrup uses a lot of tea bags, but if you opt for fewer, you will get aroma without taste and defeat the purpose of making it. So if you are also a fan of drinking the tea, you might want to invest in a couple boxes of it!
I like using this smokey syrup in Wisconsin's drink of choice, the old fashioned, but they are also lovely in a tot of bourbon. If you find a fun new way to use it, feel free to share with the class!
- 1 cup water
- 10 Lapsang souchong tea bags
- 1 cup granulated sugar
Put the tea bags in a heat-proof bowl or cup. Bring a cup of water to boil and, once it starts boiling, immediately pour it over the tea bags. Cover and let steep for five minutes. After five minutes, remove the tea bags and set them aside until they are cool enough to touch. Once the tea bags have cooled, squeeze the excess tea into the liquid in the cup. In a small saucepan, combine the extra-strong tea mixture and the cup of sugar. Whisk lightly while warming the tea over medium-high heat until the mixture begins to bubble and the sugar is completely dissolved. Simmer gently for 5-10 minutes or until the mixture develops a syrupy consistency. Pour the syrup into a resealable glass jar and cool completely before storing in the refrigerator. Use in your favorite cocktails for a delightfully smokey scent and flavor.
- Yields: About 2 cups of syrup
- Preparation Time: About 20 minutes
