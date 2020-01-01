Smoked Tea Syrup

Between Christmas and New Year's, we're looking to what's in your glass. This time, we're sharing a smokey tea syrup that you'll be reaching for to give a smokey element to your favorite cocktails or just add a little smokey sweetness to bourbon, rum, or other sippables.

Lapsang souchong tea is a beautifully smokey Chinese tea that can be found at larger grocery stores or online. This syrup uses a lot of tea bags, but if you opt for fewer, you will get aroma without taste and defeat the purpose of making it. So if you are also a fan of drinking the tea, you might want to invest in a couple boxes of it!

I like using this smokey syrup in Wisconsin's drink of choice, the old fashioned, but they are also lovely in a tot of bourbon. If you find a fun new way to use it, feel free to share with the class!