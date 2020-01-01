Peach Sherbet
Yeah, I'm still writing about peaches. They are probably my favorite fruit and I've been unable to do a lot outside our home for literally months, so let me have my bliss! And bliss is definitely my response to this ridiculously simple peach sherbet. Inspired by a recipe of Martha Stewart's, this one favors more in the way of fruit and using a food processor instead of a blender - I find them easier to work with and empty once done.
But really, this one is all about peaches. Don't make it unless you have really great tasting fruit, which means you're making it at the height of peach season or you're making it with peaches frozen at the height of peach season. And you probably could make this with any number of other yummy frozen fruits, but as I mentioned earlier, I've got my peach blinders on just now, so we can discuss other options ... later.
I've had this frozen treat as a scoopable dessert (really nice in a waffle cone, btw) and also in popsicle form. I can't say I have a favorite -- oh wait, I guess that takes us back, yet again, to peaches! And yeah, I've got another peach recipe still in store for you later this week. Trust me, you'll be grateful!
Peach Sherbet
- 4 ½ c. sliced, frozen peaches (5-7 peaches or 1 ½ lbs. peaches)
- 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
If starting from fresh, peel your peaches over a parchment paper lined baking sheet to capture the juice. Slice the peaches and freeze (and any accumulated juice) in a single layer on the parchment lined baking sheet until frozen, about 4 hours. If you already have frozen peach slices, skip to the next step.
Add the peaches and sweetened condensed milk to a food processor and puree until the peaches are the consistency of soft serve ice cream. This can be done in batches if needed. Serve immediately or freeze in an airtight container (I like to place a sheet of wax paper over the top to keep ice crystals from forming) for an ice cream consistency. You can also pour the mixture into popsicle molds for a fruity hand-held treat.
- Yields: About 5 cups
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes, plus freezing time (more freezing time is needed if starting with fresh peaches)
