Yeah, I'm still writing about peaches. They are probably my favorite fruit and I've been unable to do a lot outside our home for literally months, so let me have my bliss! And bliss is definitely my response to this ridiculously simple peach sherbet. Inspired by a recipe of Martha Stewart's, this one favors more in the way of fruit and using a food processor instead of a blender - I find them easier to work with and empty once done.

But really, this one is all about peaches. Don't make it unless you have really great tasting fruit, which means you're making it at the height of peach season or you're making it with peaches frozen at the height of peach season. And you probably could make this with any number of other yummy frozen fruits, but as I mentioned earlier, I've got my peach blinders on just now, so we can discuss other options ... later.

I've had this frozen treat as a scoopable dessert (really nice in a waffle cone, btw) and also in popsicle form. I can't say I have a favorite -- oh wait, I guess that takes us back, yet again, to peaches! And yeah, I've got another peach recipe still in store for you later this week. Trust me, you'll be grateful!