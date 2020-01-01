Most mornings, I have homemade yogurt with a swirl of fruit and a sprinkle of granola for breakfast. Sometimes, the fruit is something fresh I have on hand, but I also like adding a spoon or two of a favored jam or preserve. And no option gives me more joy than this peach marmalade.

In fact, because this is my favorite way to enjoy this marmalade, I tend to leave the fruit pretty chunky. Since spreading it on toast is one of the less frequent ways I use it, a chunkier version is well-suited to being added to yogurt, ice cream, oatmeal, or even barbecue sauce. But if you are a marmalade on toast or scones kinda person, feel free to chop your peaches finer and/or crush the pieces more as you stir it on the stove. Likewise, feel free to add a bit more sugar if you find this not sweet enough or up the amount of lemon juice to give it more tang. It is a pretty forgiving recipe in this way.

It also makes a great gift. If I'm not using a lot of marmalade at once or giving it away, I will pop the extra jars into the freezer for longer term storage. Just make sure you leave expansion space at the top of your jars and use both jars and lids suitable for deep freezing. Then look forward to the taste of summer even when the snow is piling up outside!