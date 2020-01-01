Mediterranean Salmon & Pasta Salad

Pasta salads are a summer staple and when they are packed with the flavors of Greece and graced with chunks of tender sautéed salmon, you know you are in for a treat. A tangy, creamy dressing gives it extra oomph and fresh tomato and herbs keep it grounded.

I would have added cucumbers to this salad, but I didn't have any ready for harvesting just then. But if you happen to have a cucumber on hand, slice or chop it and toss some into this salad - you'll love the crunch! You could easily make this a meal on its own for lunch - it could even be tucked into pita pockets if you'd like.

But my favorite way to enjoy it is as a side dish alongside grilled pork, chicken, or seafood. Before you know it, the weather will cool as school starts back up and summer meals will give way to the first fall dinners. But for now, embrace those pasta salads and enjoy them while you can.