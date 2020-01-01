BBQ Chicken and Peach Salad

Continuing my focus (obsession?) on peaches, this time we're looking at a main dish salad that somehow manages to check off so many boxes for summer favorites. Barbecue chicken? Check. Juicy summer peaches? Check. Amazing fresh salad? Check. It's even got creamy feta and crisp kohlrabi. I could literally enjoy this salad every day, especially when the sprinkling of bacon has been lightly glazed with hot honey!

There is definitely room for tweaking in this salad, but I enjoy it most as assembled below. If you are running low on peaches, you can substitute half of them with halved grape or cherry tomatoes. If you don't have kohlrabi, you can add shredded carrots. If you don't like cilantro, you can skip it or use chopped flat-leaf parsley. As is often the case, you can use chicken breasts if you don't have thighs, but be careful to avoid drying them out while cooking.

This salad is particularly lovely alongside corn muffins, cheesy biscuits or scones, or even some summery tomato focaccia. Pour some iced tea or chilled beer and dig in. Summer eating is really heaven.