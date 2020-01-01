Maple Sriracha Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs are usually in the freezer at my house. They cook evenly, tolerate a long simmer or a hot grill, and bring a lot of flavor to the table. And when it comes to those things, choosing bone-in, skin-on thighs saves you money and gets you crispy skin too!

This fully stove-top skillet version is perfect for your heavy bottomed nonstick skillet. Cast iron is ideal, but any good nonstick skillet will do the trick. And while you have a bit of attention to pay to what's happening on the stove, you can certainly find enough time to steam some green beans, toss together a salad, or the like. It's a surprisingly good way to accomplish dinner!

And while I usually offer a fun starch to serve alongside, I suggest waiting until early next week for the recipe for the Cheesy Garlic Mashed Potatoes pictured above, but if the holiday weekend has you itching for sweet and spicy chicken, go ahead and make a super creamy potato salad and dig in!