Falafel Bowls

I often tuck falafels into pita when I make them at home, but I recently didn't have any pita on hand and wasn't about to start making it from scratch, so I decided to give it the popular bowl treatment and I might never go back! Less messy and just easier to make and eat all around.

The additions to the bowls I have in the recipe below are suggestions - feel free to choose your own. You might want to add some crumbled feta and red onion. You might want to skip the yogurt and spinach. You get the idea. Make them yours!

One of the things I like about this particular approach to falafels is that it frees you up to focus on the chickpea patties that are the star of the show. I use garbanzo bean flour because it makes things super easy, but you can also start with a can or two of garbanzo beans if you'd like. And if you just really aren't into falafels, you can always opt for some sautéed chicken, fish, or pork. Again, make them yours and enjoy!