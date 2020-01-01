Falafel Bowls
I often tuck falafels into pita when I make them at home, but I recently didn't have any pita on hand and wasn't about to start making it from scratch, so I decided to give it the popular bowl treatment and I might never go back! Less messy and just easier to make and eat all around.
The additions to the bowls I have in the recipe below are suggestions - feel free to choose your own. You might want to add some crumbled feta and red onion. You might want to skip the yogurt and spinach. You get the idea. Make them yours!
One of the things I like about this particular approach to falafels is that it frees you up to focus on the chickpea patties that are the star of the show. I use garbanzo bean flour because it makes things super easy, but you can also start with a can or two of garbanzo beans if you'd like. And if you just really aren't into falafels, you can always opt for some sautéed chicken, fish, or pork. Again, make them yours and enjoy!
Falafel Bowls
- 2 c. rice, steamed using any method you prefer
- 1 c. garbanzo bean flour
- ½ tsp. coarse salt
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. parsley flakes
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ¼ tsp. ground coriander
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. onion powder
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- ½ c. hot water
- 2 T. olive or canola oil, for frying
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 8 oz. spinach, chopped
- ½ English cucumber, chopped
- ½ c. sliced kalamata olives
- Hummus and Greek yogurt
Steam the rice using whichever method you prefer - I like using my Instant Pot because it takes all the guesswork and hands on time away.
Combine all of the dry ingredients in a bowl and blend thoroughly. Add the lemon juice and hot water to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Let the mixture rest for 10 minutes.
In a frying pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add the falafel batter by the tablespoon and flatten slightly - a small ice cream disher works well for this. Fry on both sides until the patties are golden brown. Place them on a paper towel to drain any excess oil away. Keep warm.
To assemble the bowls, place about ⅔ cup of rice into each of four serving bowls. Top with the falafels, vegetables, olives, hummus, and yogurt. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: About 30 minutes
