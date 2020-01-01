Chicken and Waffles
There's something about crispy waffles and fried chicken that can be quite appealing. Try a version that gives you a lightly cheese cornbread-inspired waffle with boneless chicken fried in an air fryer for a quicker and healthier meal. Grab some sour cream and chimichurri and get ready for a fun weekday dinner.
You can skip the cottage cheese in the waffles, but I find it to give them a tender interior and an extra crispy exterior. Little bits of fried cheese along the edges of your waffles? What's not to like? Then pair it with quick-fried chicken tenders that are breaded with a crispy coating and you've got the recipe for dinner!
If you care to serve this with anything, keep it light. A green salad and a glass of white wine or champagne is ideal!
Chicken and Waffles
- 1 ½ c. all purpose flour
- 1 c. yellow cornmeal
- 2 tsp. granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 c. plain yogurt
- 2 eggs
- ½ c. cottage cheese
- 6 T. butter, melted
- Olive oil spray
- 12 chicken tenders, about 1 lb.
- 1 tsp. salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ c. mayonnaise
- ½ c. seasoned breadcrumbs
- ½ c. seasoned panko
- Olive oil spray
For the waffles, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil spray and mix lightly until just combined. Preheat a waffle iron to high heat and when hot, spray lightly with olive oil spray and fill (usually takes about a half cup). Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the waffle is crisp around the edges and cooked through. Remove to a plate and keep warm in the oven.
To make the chicken, season the tenders with salt and pepper and brush generously with mayo.
In a shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs and panko.
Dip the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture and shake off excess and place on a large dish or cutting board. Spray both sides of the chicken generously with the olive oil spray.
Preheat the air fryer to 400°F. In batches as needed, cook the chicken 5 to 6 minutes on each side, turning halfway, until the chicken is cooked through and crispy and golden on the outside.
Serve the chicken on the waffles with sour cream and chimichurri.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: About 30 minutes
