Chicken and Waffles

There's something about crispy waffles and fried chicken that can be quite appealing. Try a version that gives you a lightly cheese cornbread-inspired waffle with boneless chicken fried in an air fryer for a quicker and healthier meal. Grab some sour cream and chimichurri and get ready for a fun weekday dinner.

You can skip the cottage cheese in the waffles, but I find it to give them a tender interior and an extra crispy exterior. Little bits of fried cheese along the edges of your waffles? What's not to like? Then pair it with quick-fried chicken tenders that are breaded with a crispy coating and you've got the recipe for dinner!

If you care to serve this with anything, keep it light. A green salad and a glass of white wine or champagne is ideal!

For the Waffles:
  • 1 ½ c. all purpose flour
  • 1 c. yellow cornmeal
  • 2 tsp. granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 c. plain yogurt
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ c. cottage cheese
  • 6 T. butter, melted
  • Olive oil spray
For the Chicken:
  • 12 chicken tenders, about 1 lb.
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • ½ c. mayonnaise
  • ½ c. seasoned breadcrumbs
  • ½ c. seasoned panko
  • Olive oil spray

For the waffles, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil spray and mix lightly until just combined. Preheat a waffle iron to high heat and when hot, spray lightly with olive oil spray and fill (usually takes about a half cup). Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the waffle is crisp around the edges and cooked through. Remove to a plate and keep warm in the oven.

To make the chicken, season the tenders with salt and pepper and brush generously with mayo.

In a shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs and panko.

Dip the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture and shake off excess and place on a large dish or cutting board. Spray both sides of the chicken generously with the olive oil spray.

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F. In batches as needed, cook the chicken 5 to 6 minutes on each side, turning halfway, until the chicken is cooked through and crispy and golden on the outside.

Serve the chicken on the waffles with sour cream and chimichurri.

  • Yields: 4-6 servings
  • Preparation Time: About 30 minutes

