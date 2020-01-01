Chicken and Waffles

There's something about crispy waffles and fried chicken that can be quite appealing. Try a version that gives you a lightly cheese cornbread-inspired waffle with boneless chicken fried in an air fryer for a quicker and healthier meal. Grab some sour cream and chimichurri and get ready for a fun weekday dinner.

You can skip the cottage cheese in the waffles, but I find it to give them a tender interior and an extra crispy exterior. Little bits of fried cheese along the edges of your waffles? What's not to like? Then pair it with quick-fried chicken tenders that are breaded with a crispy coating and you've got the recipe for dinner!

If you care to serve this with anything, keep it light. A green salad and a glass of white wine or champagne is ideal!