Ginger Pear Dutch Pancake

If you've been following this site for a while, you know that I love >brunch! And whether the table is filled with sweet or savory (or yes) items, I'm a happy camper. But there are some flavor combinations that are really likely to make my heart sing and one of them is pears and ginger, so this clever oven pancake is nothing less than a symphony of flavor for me and hopefully you too.

Because it cooks in a skillet, this pancake has a bottom that's particularly filled with caramel and, as such, should be gently flipped like an upside down cake for serving. Then serve as is or add a dollop of whipped cream. Add a little cinnamon to the whipped cream if you want to be really fancy!

This is a particularly fancy breakfast, particularly since you can get it on the table in a half hour. If you aren't a pear fan, opt for apples or even fairly firm strawberries. Then dig in and enjoy!