Ginger Pear Dutch Pancake
If you've been following this site for a while, you know that I love >brunch! And whether the table is filled with sweet or savory (or yes) items, I'm a happy camper. But there are some flavor combinations that are really likely to make my heart sing and one of them is pears and ginger, so this clever oven pancake is nothing less than a symphony of flavor for me and hopefully you too.
Because it cooks in a skillet, this pancake has a bottom that's particularly filled with caramel and, as such, should be gently flipped like an upside down cake for serving. Then serve as is or add a dollop of whipped cream. Add a little cinnamon to the whipped cream if you want to be really fancy!
This is a particularly fancy breakfast, particularly since you can get it on the table in a half hour. If you aren't a pear fan, opt for apples or even fairly firm strawberries. Then dig in and enjoy!
Ginger Pear Dutch Pancake
- 2 T. butter
- ½ c. flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground dinger
- 2 eggs
- ½ c. milk
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 T. brown sugar
- 2 medium-sized slightly firm pears, peeled and sliced
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Place the butter in a 10" nonstick or cast iron skillet; slide it into the oven to melt while the oven is pre-heating.
Whisk together the flour, salt, cinnamon, and ginger. Make a well in the center and add the eggs, milk, and vanilla. Mix together until blended. Set aside.
Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle the butter with the brown sugar. Arrange the sliced pears on top in a single layer. Pour the batter over the pears.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Take the skillet out of the oven and turn it over onto a cutting board. Slice it up and serve with cinnamon whipped cream, if desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment