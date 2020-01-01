Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake with Hazelnut Drizzle
Sometimes I just really want a slice of chocolate cake. And when I'm craving cake, I opt for gloriously decadent dark chocolate cake drizzled with a chocolate hazelnut drizzle. I mean, why spend your cake calories on anything but the best?
Save a half cup of your morning coffee and reward yourself later with a slice. Yes, there's a lot of butter in this cake ... and your point is? Sure, there's a bunch of sugar ... you want it to actually be cake, right? I guess my point is that this is not a cake for the faint of heart, but is definitely a chocolate lover's paradise.
I actually rather love having a slice of this cake with a cup of coffee. I just find coffee deepens the flavor of chocolate anyway, so why not go all in? And remember to go slowly and really savor it!
- ½ c. brewed strong coffee
- ½ c. milk
- 1 c. unsalted butter
- ¾ c. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 c. sugar
- ¾ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- ¾ tsp. salt
- 2 c. flour
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- ½ c. plain, full fat yogurt
- ¾ c. chocolate hazelnut spread
- ½ c. heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Place the coffee, milk, butter, and cocoa in a medium saucepan. Heat, stirring, until the butter melts. Remove from the heat, and whisk until smooth. Let cool for 10 minutes.
While the chocolate is cooling, combine the sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour in a mixing bowl.
Pour the cooled chocolate mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients; mix until combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the vanilla, eggs, and yogurt. Add to the chocolate batter, stirring until combined.
Grease a 12-cup bundt pan. (You can skip this step if using a silicone bundt pan.)
Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Remove the cake from the oven. Cool it in the pan for 10 minutes before turning the pan over onto a cooling rack. After 5 minutes, lift the pan off the cake. Let the cake cool completely before drizzling with the chocolate hazelnut drizzle. To make the drizzle, whisk the hazelnut spread and heavy cream together to form a glossy drizzle.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: About 90 minutes
