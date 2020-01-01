Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake with Hazelnut Drizzle

Sometimes I just really want a slice of chocolate cake. And when I'm craving cake, I opt for gloriously decadent dark chocolate cake drizzled with a chocolate hazelnut drizzle. I mean, why spend your cake calories on anything but the best?

Save a half cup of your morning coffee and reward yourself later with a slice. Yes, there's a lot of butter in this cake ... and your point is? Sure, there's a bunch of sugar ... you want it to actually be cake, right? I guess my point is that this is not a cake for the faint of heart, but is definitely a chocolate lover's paradise.

I actually rather love having a slice of this cake with a cup of coffee. I just find coffee deepens the flavor of chocolate anyway, so why not go all in? And remember to go slowly and really savor it!