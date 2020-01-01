Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Layer Bars

2 c. flour

½ tsp. baking soda

⅔ c. softened butter

½ c. granulated sugar

⅔ c. brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 c. chocolate chips

8 oz. softened cream cheese

½ c. granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ c. heavy whipping cream

1 T. honey

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

4 tsp. warm water

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

Whisk together the flour and baking soda for the crust. Cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract; whip to incorporate. Add the flour mixture and mix until incorporated. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan to form an even layer.

Combine the filling ingredients and beat until blended. Spread the filling over the cookie dough layer and level with a spatula. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the cheesecake is set and the cookie dough has browned. Allow the bars to cool completely before glazing.

For the glaze, combine the heavy whipping cream and honey in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Remove the pan from heat the and add the chocolate. Whisk until smooth and glossy. Stir in the water one teaspoon at a time. Pour the glaze over the cooled cheesecake bars and spread it out evenly. Refrigerate the bars until set before slicing with a hot dry knife.