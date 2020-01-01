Soft Ginger Cookies

I remember gingerbread, gingersnaps, and all manner of ginger-infused desserts when I was growing up. Any sweet treat laced with the stuff is sure to tickle my sentimental side, but a big 'ol soft ginger cookie has a direct line straight to my heart!

Packed with butter and molasses to help keep them soft, these cookies also have a double dose of ginger. Ground and crystallized combine to give them a nice bite while still satisfying your sweet tooth. And since I make them a bit on the big side, one cookie is the perfect sweet snack with afternoon coffee or tea.

Store these soft cookies in a tightly sealed container and they will keep soft and perfect for over a week, though I have a hard time keeping them around that long. Turns out, I'm not the only ginger fan in my house!