Soft Ginger Cookies
I remember gingerbread, gingersnaps, and all manner of ginger-infused desserts when I was growing up. Any sweet treat laced with the stuff is sure to tickle my sentimental side, but a big 'ol soft ginger cookie has a direct line straight to my heart!
Packed with butter and molasses to help keep them soft, these cookies also have a double dose of ginger. Ground and crystallized combine to give them a nice bite while still satisfying your sweet tooth. And since I make them a bit on the big side, one cookie is the perfect sweet snack with afternoon coffee or tea.
Store these soft cookies in a tightly sealed container and they will keep soft and perfect for over a week, though I have a hard time keeping them around that long. Turns out, I'm not the only ginger fan in my house!
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- ¼ cup molasses
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup minced crystallized ginger
- Additional sugar
In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and molasses. Combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in the crystallized ginger.
Roll the dough into 1 ½ inch balls, then roll them in sugar. Place them 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° F until puffy and lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Remove the cookies to wire racks to cool.
- Yields: 30 cookies
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
