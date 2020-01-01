Salted Caramel Cookie Bars

Sometimes life feels like a lot. Sometimes it feels like a lot ... a lot. When that happens, I turn to baking therapy. And I'm not alone. It's been known to home chefs everywhere for eons that baking is good for you, but researchers also agree. So grab your mixing bowls and chocolate chips and let's get to it.

I'm particularly fond of bars as they give me the same casual decadence that cookies do without having to individually drop a bit of dough onto cookie sheets ad infinitum. Basically, they end up being my version of lazy cookies and that's about right where my level is these days. Besides, bars means I can make yummy layered things like these chocolate chip cookie bars with a layer of ooey gooey caramel in them! Add a sprinkle of sea salt over the top and you've got a fancy salted caramel bar that will make your mouth water.

Now, you can freeze these bars and they do freeze well, but unless you're living on your own and want to keep from plowing through these in less than a week (no judgement if that's exactly what you want to do, by the way), I'm guessing they just won't last that long. And that's okay!