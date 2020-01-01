Candied Pork

I'm usually a fan of Asian food because it's quick, fairly healthy, and loved by me and my family. This time around, I'm not as concerned about the first two reasons and really focused on that last one. A marinated pork dish that's slow-roasted, then broiled with a sticky-sweet glaze renders bits of country ribs into something that tastes like savory candy. And it's what's for dinner!

You begin with pork country ribs that get sliced into bite-sized pieces and get a bath in a marinade consisting of sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, wine, garlic, ginger, and pepper. Reserving a little of it to make the foundation of a glaze you'll be using later, the rest gets a chance to flavor and tenderize the pork. Then a slow roasting of the pork in the oven for an hour is followed by broiling, both without and with the aforementioned glaze, which you'll make while the pork is roasting. The result is melt-in-your-mouth bits of pork that you'll love served with scallions and rice, as recommended in the recipe, but you'll also be tucking them into Asian tacos, fried rice, or just popping them into your mouth when you walk by the serving bowl!

A crisp cucumber salad, spring rolls, or dumplings are all delightful accompaniments to this complex savory-sweet dish. And feel free to serve some of the dry white wine you used in the marinade alongside to wash it all down. Cheers!