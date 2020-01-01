My husband will put mint flavoring on nearly any dessert. Yes, there's been a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream (which I love) on top of a slice of apple pie (also wonderful) and the combination had me shaking my head. It's such a go-to flavor for him that when mint anything gets given to any other family member, we all wonder if a mistake has been made! My kid, on the other hand, will add fruit to just about anything and I have a special place in my heart for salted caramel. So mini cheesecake cups just make sense when it comes time to make this dessert that begs for a bevy of toppings.

Another thing I love about it is that I can easily freeze a bunch and thaw them (or don't - the make a great frozen treat on a hot day) in the refrigerator for later. Nearly instant dessert that can save time when things get really busy, which is ... just about always!

I really love the combination of cream cheese and sour cream. It gives you a decadent filling that's both creamy and tangy. The graham cracker crumb crust is traditional, but feel free to substitute crushed sandwich cookies, vanilla wafers, or other similarly crisp sweet as the base for the crust instead. Then let your imagination go wild with ideas for toppings - a generous spoonful of berry jam is pictured above. Or, if you're my husband, reach for the chocolate mint option!