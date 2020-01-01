Mini Cheesecake Cups
My husband will put mint flavoring on nearly any dessert. Yes, there's been a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream (which I love) on top of a slice of apple pie (also wonderful) and the combination had me shaking my head. It's such a go-to flavor for him that when mint anything gets given to any other family member, we all wonder if a mistake has been made! My kid, on the other hand, will add fruit to just about anything and I have a special place in my heart for salted caramel. So mini cheesecake cups just make sense when it comes time to make this dessert that begs for a bevy of toppings.
Another thing I love about it is that I can easily freeze a bunch and thaw them (or don't - the make a great frozen treat on a hot day) in the refrigerator for later. Nearly instant dessert that can save time when things get really busy, which is ... just about always!
I really love the combination of cream cheese and sour cream. It gives you a decadent filling that's both creamy and tangy. The graham cracker crumb crust is traditional, but feel free to substitute crushed sandwich cookies, vanilla wafers, or other similarly crisp sweet as the base for the crust instead. Then let your imagination go wild with ideas for toppings - a generous spoonful of berry jam is pictured above. Or, if you're my husband, reach for the chocolate mint option!
Mini Cheesecake Cups
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 16 ounces cream cheese softened
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 325° F.
Line a regular size muffin pan with paper liners.
Combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small bowl. Stir until the texture is similar to wet sand. Divide the crust evenly into the bottoms of the lined muffin tins.
Beat the cream cheese in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add in the sour cream, ¼ cup granulated sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl along the way.
Pour the cheesecake mixture over the crust mixture in the muffin tins. Fill them about ¾ of the way full.
Place the muffin tin in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the cheesecakes are set. You will know they are set when they don't slosh, but will still jiggle a bit like jello when wiggled. If they start to crack they are getting over baked.
Let the mini cheesecakes cool in the muffin tin completely. Chill them in a covered container in the refrigerator and serve with your favorite toppings or just plain.
- Yields: 9-10 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus chilling time
