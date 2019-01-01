Roasted Pineapple Bars

Over the next few weeks, we'll be covering the biggest foodie holiday of them all: Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for turkey ideas or the perfect sides, we've got you covered. But let's begin with dessert! Pie is a very traditional Thanksgiving option, but I really prefer bars. They tend to feed a larger crowd, can be finger food, and tend to be much less fussy than pie. When it comes to finding sweets for a day that involves roasting a giant bird and making a salad that won't wilt, keeping things simple is where it's at!

The bars I'm sharing here are loaded with pineapple. Now, you might be thinking pineapple is a summer ingredient and it certainly can be, but hear me out when I say that roasting a whole pineapple that's been sprinkled with cinnamon, sugar, and maybe just a touch of dark rum at 430° F for 30-40 minutes (just until it begins to caramelize) might have you reaching for pineapple in the cooler months from now on! And when that pineapple gets tossed into a food processor and made into crushed roasted pineapple, you have an amazing ingredient for a very clever pan of bars.

If you want to give these bars the crowning touch, whip up some heavy cream with a bit of cinnamon and sugar (and maybe a bit more of that dark rum?) and give each bar a generous dollop. It's the perfect ending to a meal that will have you and yours reminiscing about it until Thanksgiving comes along in another year!