Apple-Arugula Salad with Grains

Over the next few weeks, we'll be covering the biggest foodie holiday of them all: Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for turkey ideas or the perfect sides, we've got you covered. This time around, we're spending some time with salad. Instead of a plain green salad, why not work a blend of fruit, nuts, and grains into a meal that's looking for a special side?

In addition to being a pretty blend of healthy ingredients, this salad can be made in advance and tweaked to suit your tastes and any ingredient preferences. If you are looking to avoid gluten, choose one of the options listed in the recipe suggestions or opt to make something custom on your own. The cheese is optional and you could use blue cheese, goat cheese, or shaved parmesan instead ... or leave it out entirely. Even the variety of apple and the arugula are optional. If you wanted to use chopped spinach instead with a Granny Smith apple, it would still be lovely! I really love the dressing as is though. Try to leave that more or less alone and enjoy the festive flavors. It's what makes this an absolutely prefect addition to the Thanksgiving table.

If I'm making this salad in advance, I mix the dressing but don't add it to the other salad ingredients until the day I intend to serve it. I would also keep the walnuts, feta, and arugula out of the salad mix until the big day to keep things fresher. Otherwise, the other parts of the salad can be assembled up to 2 days in advance.