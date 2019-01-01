Katsu-Style Shrimp with Sriracha-Honey Sauce
Those who have been following along at home for a while know I like hot and spicy food. That said, if my mouth is on fire, I cannot really appreciate the other flavors happening nor get around to savoring great textures. So some moderation is sometimes required. But that can be a challenge when my daughter prefers things on the milder side, I'm more a medium heat seeker, and my husband will seek all the heat available and sometimes want more. What's a cook to do? Put the heat in the sauce and let everyone decide what's best for them!
This katsu-inspired baked shrimp dish is actually a fairly straight-forward tweak on my Quick Coconut Shrimp recipe with a spicy-sweet sauce for topping and dipping. The key to making it quick and simple is using mayonnaise to coat the shrimp. No more egg washes and clumpy crumb coatings. I now use it or some version of it for all my battering needs.
The sauce also comes together quickly, though I do recommend a quick microwaving of the honey to make it easier to stir. That said, a little goes a long way here. Honey boils very quickly and can literally become a hot mess in seconds, so keep it quick and watch it. If you are wanting more heat and a prettier presentation, add a few small dollops of wasabi to your shrimp too.
These crisp shrimp pair well with any number of sides, but I actually adore them with the Big Flavors Mixed Veggies we covered earlier this week. The flavors, textures, and ingredients all play very nicely with one another. Add a chilled glass of white wine and you're good to go!
Katsu-Style Shrimp with Sriracha-Honey Sauce
- 1 pound large shrimp, 16-20 count
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ cup sriracha sauce
- 2 T. honey
- Wasabi, for garnish (optional)
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Place a silicone baking mat on a cookie sheet; set aside.
Peel and devein the shrimp. Coat the shrimp with the mayonnaise; set aside.
In a shallow bowl, mix the panko, salt, sesame seeds, and garlic powder.
Roll the coated shrimp in the seasoned panko mixture. Place the shrimp on the baking sheet.
Bake the shrimp until cooked through and the coating is starting to brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Make the sauce while the shrimp cooks.
To make the sauce, combine the sriracha with the honey - you may wish to warm the honey for about 20-30 seconds in the microwave to make it easier to stir. Serve the hot shrimp with the sriracha-honey sauce and a few dabs of wasabi, if desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Add new comment