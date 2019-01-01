Katsu-Style Shrimp with Sriracha-Honey Sauce

Those who have been following along at home for a while know I like hot and spicy food. That said, if my mouth is on fire, I cannot really appreciate the other flavors happening nor get around to savoring great textures. So some moderation is sometimes required. But that can be a challenge when my daughter prefers things on the milder side, I'm more a medium heat seeker, and my husband will seek all the heat available and sometimes want more. What's a cook to do? Put the heat in the sauce and let everyone decide what's best for them!

This katsu-inspired baked shrimp dish is actually a fairly straight-forward tweak on my Quick Coconut Shrimp recipe with a spicy-sweet sauce for topping and dipping. The key to making it quick and simple is using mayonnaise to coat the shrimp. No more egg washes and clumpy crumb coatings. I now use it or some version of it for all my battering needs.

The sauce also comes together quickly, though I do recommend a quick microwaving of the honey to make it easier to stir. That said, a little goes a long way here. Honey boils very quickly and can literally become a hot mess in seconds, so keep it quick and watch it. If you are wanting more heat and a prettier presentation, add a few small dollops of wasabi to your shrimp too.

These crisp shrimp pair well with any number of sides, but I actually adore them with the Big Flavors Mixed Veggies we covered earlier this week. The flavors, textures, and ingredients all play very nicely with one another. Add a chilled glass of white wine and you're good to go!