Caramel Apple Bars

October is about hay rides, apple picking, and Halloween. It's about carving pumpkins, making soup, and eating caramel apples. And if you think caramel apples are a bit too messy for you, why not make a batch of bars that bring together the flavors of this special treat without all the mess?

In these bars, between a buttery cinnamon crust and a crumbly topping dotted with slivered almonds and drizzled with caramel, a filling brimming with sliced apples, more cinnamon, and even more caramel waits. Every bite speaks of autumn and it quickly becomes my family's most-requested seasonal dessert. I used Honeycrisp apples for their telltale sweet-tart flavor and firm texture, but you could opt for a tarter version with Granny Smiths or a sweeter version with Pink Ladies. Pick your favorite firm apple for these bars.

These bars are amazing on their own, though you could add a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. I personally pour myself a cup of coffee and just sit back and savor them!