Weeknight Shorts: One Pan Shrimp Fajitas

As many of us struggle to find a back to school routine, cut yourself a bit of slack and recognize how much easier it can be if you have a handful of quick, healthy, fun meal plans on hand to feed your family without having to stress about how to make it happen. In honor of everyone trying to keep juggling everything without skipping meals, we're featuring a few fast, healthy meals that can be assembled in about a half hour. And, if that's not enough, check out archives for the Weeknight Shorts features - simple meals that get you in and out of the kitchen quickly.

We begin with a fun shrimp fajitas dish that uses one pan for the cooking and a couple of bowls for holding shrimp and veggies prior to adding them to said pan. If you have a particular favorite fajita seasoning mix, feel free to use it. We love the blend carried by Penzeys. Fajitas traditionally include sautéed peppers and onions, but you can choose different varieties than I've indicated here to change the spice levels or the color palette ... or just to use what's on hand.

Sometimes I have this meal alongside rice and sliced melon. Sometimes I have tortilla chips on the table to dip into extra salsa and guacamole. Sometimes I will put together a super simple green salad. And sometimes I just have another taco and call that my meal! Keep it simple and find that routine.