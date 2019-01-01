Muffin Monday: Very Berry Muffins

We've been spending some time focusing on some of our favorite muffin recipes for a while now and thought we'd close this recurring feature with a gem. These tender muffins are packed with your choice (or combination) of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries. Then they're crowned with a simple crumble topping that becomes delightfully crisp in the oven. They are a perfect morning pick-me-up.

I like to make a double batch of these and freeze some for enjoying later. I find that a mere 30 seconds in the microwave is usually sufficient to set me up with a warm muffin to be enjoyed mid-morning with my second cup of coffee.

In addition to just enjoying them solo on a quiet morning, these muffins are a great item to feature on your brunch buffet or a breakfast for company. The berries tend to make for a bright muffin with a lot of flavor to share. It's a perfect way to great the day!