Muffin Monday: Very Berry Muffins
We've been spending some time focusing on some of our favorite muffin recipes for a while now and thought we'd close this recurring feature with a gem. These tender muffins are packed with your choice (or combination) of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries. Then they're crowned with a simple crumble topping that becomes delightfully crisp in the oven. They are a perfect morning pick-me-up.
I like to make a double batch of these and freeze some for enjoying later. I find that a mere 30 seconds in the microwave is usually sufficient to set me up with a warm muffin to be enjoyed mid-morning with my second cup of coffee.
In addition to just enjoying them solo on a quiet morning, these muffins are a great item to feature on your brunch buffet or a breakfast for company. The berries tend to make for a bright muffin with a lot of flavor to share. It's a perfect way to great the day!
Very Berry Muffins
- 3 c. flour
- 1 T. baking powder
- 5 T. unsalted butter, melted
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 c. milk
- 2 c. fresh strawberries, chopped (you can also use fresh blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries -- or a combination of any of them)
- 3 T. butter, melted
- ¼ c. light brown sugar
- ¼ c. oatmeal
- ¼ c. flour
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare a standard muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or liners.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder; set aside.
In a large bowl, melt the 5 tablespoons of butter. Whisk in the sugar, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Alternate adding the flour mixture and milk, beginning and ending with the flour. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries (or other berries).
Using an ice cream scoop or large spoon, divide the batter equally among the prepared muffin cups; set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the topping ingredients with a fork until a crumbly mixture forms. Sprinkle the topping evenly over each muffin.
Bake until the muffin tops are golden and the topping is crisp, 25-30 minutes. Cool the muffins in the muffin tin for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool before serving.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
