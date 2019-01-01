Eating Around the World

One of the most amazing ways to expand your cooking repertoire and enhance your offerings in the kitchen is by experiencing the cuisines of different cultures throughout the world. When traveling, immerse yourself in the local food scene and try as many native dishes as you can to really understand the customs and surroundings of those from different areas. Make a point to eat your way through the country, through local favorites, markets, and the homes of those who welcome you in.

Before embarking on your next culinary journey, it’s important to take the time to do your research prior so that you have a better understanding of what’s normal, what’s offensive, and what’s the proper dining etiquette as this greatly differs from country to country.

Invaluable created a neat graphic that goes over some of the major do’s and don’ts from countries that are frequently visited. For example, did you know that in India, it’s considered taboo to eat with your left hand because it is seen as unclean? Find out more common cultural dining norms from the visual below!

Infographic generously provided by Invaluable.



