Weeknight Shorts: Thai Fried Noodles
When things get busy around my house, I often turn to stir-fries and among my favorite types of stir-fries are fried noodle dishes. The combination of noodles with tender interiors and crisp exteriors pairs beautifully with any number of ingredients to make a quick and delicious dinner in under a half hour.
I like to choose vegetables that bring a lot of color to my plate so I feel like I'm eating a rainbow. Pick what's in season to get the most nutrition for your buck. And even better if you can grab what your garden is growing for you! Of course, you can always add protein too. Either stir-fry it before you get to the veggies (it will add more time to the total preparation process), or chop up some leftover chicken, pork, or beef and add it with the veggies to get things warm.
The amount of heat in this recipe is set up to cater to my own preferences. You can dial it up, back, or omit the crushed chili entirely. As is often the case, you get to tweak this great dinner recipe in the ways that suit you and your family. And get ready to fall in love because these quick noodles are a busy family's dinner time dream!
Thai Fried Noodles
- 8 ounces rice noodles
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- ¾ teaspoon dried crushed chili
- 2-3 tablespoons peanut or canola oil
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 small zucchini (quartered and sliced into pieces)
- 2 cups chopped rainbow pepper
- 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
Place the rice noodles in a large heat proof bowl. Pour boiling water over the noodles and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes to soften.
While the noodles are resting in the hot water, combine the next eight ingredients (lime juice through crushed chili) in a glass measuring cup. Stir well to dissolve the sugar and set aside.
Heat the peanut or canola oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over high heat. Add the garlic and stir fry for a minute or until fragrant. Add the zucchini and chopped pepper; stir fry until crisp-tender. Drain the noodles and add the noodles and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until slightly crisp. (Add more oil if the noodles soak it up too much. You want them to be able to fry.) Add the sauce and toss everything well to fully coat. Sprinkle with black sesame seeds before serving. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
