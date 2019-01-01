Weeknight Shorts: Thai Fried Noodles

When things get busy around my house, I often turn to stir-fries and among my favorite types of stir-fries are fried noodle dishes. The combination of noodles with tender interiors and crisp exteriors pairs beautifully with any number of ingredients to make a quick and delicious dinner in under a half hour.

I like to choose vegetables that bring a lot of color to my plate so I feel like I'm eating a rainbow. Pick what's in season to get the most nutrition for your buck. And even better if you can grab what your garden is growing for you! Of course, you can always add protein too. Either stir-fry it before you get to the veggies (it will add more time to the total preparation process), or chop up some leftover chicken, pork, or beef and add it with the veggies to get things warm.

The amount of heat in this recipe is set up to cater to my own preferences. You can dial it up, back, or omit the crushed chili entirely. As is often the case, you get to tweak this great dinner recipe in the ways that suit you and your family. And get ready to fall in love because these quick noodles are a busy family's dinner time dream!