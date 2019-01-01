Roasted Pepper-Glazed Chicken Thighs

My mother gave me her ancient cast iron skillet, complete with lid. If you've never cooked with cast iron, you probably don't realize why this gift brought me to tears. It is perfectly seasoned and has been feeding generations of my family for decades. Nothing moves so effortlessly from the stovetop to the oven or broiler (though this recipe is all in the oven). Nothing gives me the textures I crave this time of the year. Nothing makes a dinner bowl like this quite so easy:

I've covered making chicken thighs in the oven before, but this meal takes it a step further and takes cast iron cooking to multiple levels. It also just fills me with joy. The start of the sauce begins with peppers and garlic roasting in the oven and then the chicken gets roasted in the same pan, which means any extra flavor left in that pan gets to spend time with the thighs. Just thinking about it makes me want to make it all again!

I opted to make some rice and stir in some shredded black radish to use as a base for the chicken to rest on. Alongside, shredded carrots got tossed with honey, rice vinegar, and black sesame seeds. That splash of color paired well with the bright sauce the chicken is sporting as well. Add a pint of your favorite beer and call it a glorious way to warm yourself and your family in the middle of winter!