Just because the winter holidays are coming to a close, it doesn’t mean you need to stop celebrating and cooking delicious food. Keep the energy and love alive this Valentine’s Day with a dinner date that your significant other will swoon over. There are endless recipes to choose from, from one-of-a-kind salads to desserts that melt in your mouth, that you can make for them no matter your cooking level.

Another way to surprise your loved one is by creating a stunning floral ice bucket centerpiece to keep your drinks cold. To help you get started, FTD has a tutorial on how to make a floral ice bucket. Follow the simple steps for a stunning result that will transform your Valentine’s table.

floral ice bucket tutorial materials

Materials:

  • Large plastic container
  • Smaller plastic container (that fits a champagne bottle)
  • Rocks
  • Flowers
  • Filtered water

floral ice bucket tutorial gif

