Chicken Shawarma Salad

Chicken shawarma is fragrantly seasoned way to prepare chicken that's often found in kebabs, wraps, and other Middle Eastern dishes. But given the time of the year and the fact that we can almost see the end of winter just around the corner, I'm opting to feature it in a beautiful salad that will have us feeding some of our cravings for fresh food while also recognizing that winter isn't quite over yet.

Packed with a blend of fresh and roasted ingredients, this salad keeps your tastebuds from getting sleepy with everything from fresh cucumbers and greens to roasted sweet potatoes and radishes while helping to make it "pop" with kalamata olives and an earthy dressing featuring tahini, maple syrup, and olive oil. As is often the case with dishes featuring a Middle Eastern influence, the combination of spices in the seasoning is where it's at. Fragrant, hearty flavors wrap a salad in a bit of a blanket as a reminder that, while we're all looking forward to warmer weather, winter isn't quite done with us yet.

This is a meal on its own. If you opt for anything alongside it, make it pita or naan bread for dipping into that hummus and for sopping up any leftover dressing or juices from the roasted chicken and vegetables that might remain on your plate. Yes, you won't want to let any of that go uneaten!