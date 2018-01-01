What to Know Before Remodeling Your Kitchen

As the winter months approach, home cooks everywhere will be assembling their holiday wish lists. One item which might feature on a few lists is a springtime kitchen remodel. There are probably plenty of homeowners who’d love to redo their kitchen exactly the way they want it, but the grand ideas won’t come to fruition without spending a lot of time and effort on the finer nuts and bolts of the remodeling work and process.

Thankfully, the guys at Pennywell have put together a neat guide of the most important points to consider when renovating your kitchen. A study from Houzz revealed that the most commonly upgraded features in a kitchen remodel are countertops, suggesting that homeowners value practicality when updating their kitchen; as a strong, sturdy countertop is central to meal preparation. 41% of homeowners decide to upgrade their kitchen so that they can cook more at home, the second most cited motivator for deciding to renovate. Most homeowners will replace at least one appliance during a kitchen remodel, testifying to the importance of having kitchen equipment that’s right for each job.

Deciding how much of a budget to dedicate to remodeling your kitchen can be tricky, but a sensible rule of thumb is to allocate 15% of the overall value of your home. For example, if your house is worth $400,000, then $60,000 is a reasonable budget for kitchen renovation. It’s totally up to you how to divide the renovation budget, although typically the highest costs are labor, materials, and cabinetry. These alone often eat up around two-thirds of the overall budget.

If you’ve thought about renovating your kitchen but you’re not quite sure where or how to start, the infographic below is well worth a read.