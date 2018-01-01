How To Fix Baking and Cooking Mistakes

The holidays are just around the corner and you know what that means: holiday cooking! Yes, breaking out old family recipes and scouring Pinterest for new ones is extra special during the most festive time of the year. Excess cooking can sometimes mean extra "oops!" moments in the kitchen. You know what I’m talking about. Remember that time when you mixed up the salt and sugar for your last batch of cookies? Small mistakes like that can get inconvenient, especially when you have to spend the extra time fixing your dish or (even worse) starting over from scratch! Not to mention a waste of ingredients sometimes. Thankfully, there are lots of ways to fix that!

Shari’s Berries has a cute visual guide to help you salvage some of the most common baking and cooking errors with simple fixes and ingredient you most likely have at home. For example, did you know that you can stick hard cookies with an apple slice in an airtight container to soften it? You can also easily easily fix salty and sweet mix ups a few different ways. To fix extra salt, you can add ingredients with more acidic flavors, like white vinegar or lemon, to offset the salt. On the other hand, dishes that are too sweet can be fixed with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice or apple cider vinegar. Take a look at their infographics below to see how you can fix and avoid any cooking mishaps this holiday cooking season!





Infographic generously provided by Shari's Berries.





