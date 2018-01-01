By mid-September, I'm often roasting tomatoes at least once a week, having BLTs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and spending lots of time swatting little flies that keep insisting they need to feed off the beautiful tomatoes resting in a bowl on the counter. But lest you think I'm tired of tomatoes, let me hasten to add that it brings me joy. And when it comes to incorporating them into my meals, few dishes satisfy quite the way Fresh Chicken Parmesan does.

In other seasons, carefully crafted tomato sauce would be an essential ingredient in this dish. But now, I simply slice my meatiest tomatoes and let them soften and flavor a simple breaded chicken foundation and sprinkle some grated cheese over the top. Next stop: flavor town!

I like seasoning the breaded chicken fairly lightly and keeping the coating where I want it with the addition of mayonnaise. Those that have been following this space for a while know I gave up a standard egg wash for nearly everything in favor of a quick brush of mayo years ago. It's fast, easy, and works better for nearly everything. Give it a try!

I mention roma tomatoes here, but any ripe, meaty tomato will do. Save the ones with loads and loads of seeds and juice for another use. You want something with some heft and a lot of flesh to take the starring role in this delightfully seasonal recipe. Save that tomato sauce for winter. It will have months of heavy lifting to do then. Now is the time for fresh!