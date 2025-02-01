Stir fries are a regular occurrence at my house. At least every two weeks, if not weekly. And while they often include animal protein, that's not always the case. This fun version combines tender, sweet honeynut (or butternut) squash with pressed firm tofu to make a beautiful dish that's brimming with flavor. If you prepare the squash to the point of tenderness in advance, this dish can take about 20 minutes to make. That firmly puts it in quick weeknight dinner territory.
Some people might be a little concerned about 6 cloves of garlic in this recipe. Trust me, the tofu and squash will take on that flavor and you will end up with a beautifully seasoned stir fry without the byline screaming GARLIC!!! If you must, you can reduce the amount used, but I think the amount called for is ideal. If you happen to have access to Thai basil, please feel free to use that instead of the cilantro. Here in the Midwest, finding it this time of the year is a big ask so I have listed cilantro as a pretty good second best option.
Paired with rice, this stir fry is a complete meal. You can have sliced cucumbers tossed with rice vinegar and sesame oil or an egg roll if you'd like, but this one covers all your bases and is a very popular option in my home. I hope you enjoy it too!
Stir Fried Thai Tofu & Honeynut Squash
- 1 honeynut or butternut squash (1 - 1 ½ lbs.) - halved, peeled and deseeded
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 12-16 oz. firm tofu - drained and pressed lightly between paper or tea towels to remove excess moisture
- 3 tablespoons stir-fry sauce - I like using a mushroom sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 2-3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
- Freshly cooked jasmine or short-grain rice, to serve
Cut the squash into bite-sized pieces and put these in a wide, nonstick frying pan for which you have a lid. Add about ¾ cup of water, add the lid, and turn the heat to medium. Allow the squash to cook for 15 minutes, until it is tender. Transfer the squash to a plate with a slotted spoon and remove any remaining liquid in the pan.
Add the oil to the frying pan over medium high heat. Once it’s hot, add the garlic and cook, stirring, for two minutes. Return the drained squash to the pan and cook, stirring, for four or five minutes.
Add the tofu, stir-fry sauce, soy sauce and black pepper, mix and heat through, then take off the heat.
Add the fresh cilantro leaves and serve the stir fry with hot rice.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes