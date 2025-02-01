Stir Fried Thai Tofu & Honeynut Squash

Stir fries are a regular occurrence at my house. At least every two weeks, if not weekly. And while they often include animal protein, that's not always the case. This fun version combines tender, sweet honeynut (or butternut) squash with pressed firm tofu to make a beautiful dish that's brimming with flavor. If you prepare the squash to the point of tenderness in advance, this dish can take about 20 minutes to make. That firmly puts it in quick weeknight dinner territory.

Some people might be a little concerned about 6 cloves of garlic in this recipe. Trust me, the tofu and squash will take on that flavor and you will end up with a beautifully seasoned stir fry without the byline screaming GARLIC!!! If you must, you can reduce the amount used, but I think the amount called for is ideal. If you happen to have access to Thai basil, please feel free to use that instead of the cilantro. Here in the Midwest, finding it this time of the year is a big ask so I have listed cilantro as a pretty good second best option.

Paired with rice, this stir fry is a complete meal. You can have sliced cucumbers tossed with rice vinegar and sesame oil or an egg roll if you'd like, but this one covers all your bases and is a very popular option in my home. I hope you enjoy it too!