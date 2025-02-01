Meyer Lemon Muffins and Scones

18 slices paper thin of Meyer lemon rounds

¾ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 cups flour

3 tablespoons freshly grated Meyer lemon zest

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup cold butter, cubed

1 egg

¼ cup fresh Meyer Lemon juice

1 cup powdered sugar

2-3 teaspoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Place the Meyer lemon rounds onto paper towel to help dry them out slightly and set aside.

Add the sour cream to a mixing bowl and add the baking soda; stir.

Whisk together the flour, lemon zest, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl attached to a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the butter; mix on low until the butter is broken into pea-sized morsels in the flour.

Beat the egg and mix in into the sour cream mixture. Add the lemon juice; stir.

Add the sour cream mixture to the dry mixture, working it in. Using the mixer on low, mix until the ingredients are fully combined.

Divide the dough into three equal circles. Cut each circle into six equal triangles. Place one Meyer lemon round on top of each scone.

Bake on a well greased or parchment lined baking sheet for 20-22 minutes, until the scones are browned nicely on the bottom and slightly on the top. Remove and cool on sheets.

Whisk the remaining ingredients (powdered sugar through melted butter) together until smooth, then drizzle over the top of the scones. Let dry for 15 minutes to let the icing dry. Store in a closed container for up to 5 days.