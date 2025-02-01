Meyer Lemon Muffins and Scones

Happy Valentine's Day! Since the holiday falls on a Friday this year, it only makes sense to let the celebrating roll on through the weekend. And what better way to do that than to work sweet and tangy Meyer Lemon baked goods into your breakfast and brunch-related meals? Meyer Lemons - the blending of tangy lemons and sweet mandarines - are showing up to the breakfast bar and making life oh-so-good.
We begin with scones. A perfect marriage of biscuits and muffins, this particular version boasts lemon zest and juice in the scone dough, thin slices of lemon atop each scone, and even more lemon juice in the icing that gets drizzled over the top of each tender offering. You'll be falling in love with them after every bite!
Meyer Lemon Scones
- 18 slices paper thin of Meyer lemon rounds
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 cups flour
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated Meyer lemon zest
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup cold butter, cubed
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup fresh Meyer Lemon juice
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2-3 teaspoons heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 2 teaspoons butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
Place the Meyer lemon rounds onto paper towel to help dry them out slightly and set aside.
Add the sour cream to a mixing bowl and add the baking soda; stir.
Whisk together the flour, lemon zest, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl attached to a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the butter; mix on low until the butter is broken into pea-sized morsels in the flour.
Beat the egg and mix in into the sour cream mixture. Add the lemon juice; stir.
Add the sour cream mixture to the dry mixture, working it in. Using the mixer on low, mix until the ingredients are fully combined.
Divide the dough into three equal circles. Cut each circle into six equal triangles. Place one Meyer lemon round on top of each scone.
Bake on a well greased or parchment lined baking sheet for 20-22 minutes, until the scones are browned nicely on the bottom and slightly on the top. Remove and cool on sheets.
Whisk the remaining ingredients (powdered sugar through melted butter) together until smooth, then drizzle over the top of the scones. Let dry for 15 minutes to let the icing dry. Store in a closed container for up to 5 days.
- Yields: 18 scones
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
If you thought that the scones weren't lemony enough, consider these muffins. Again, with slices of lemon atop each one, they pack a lemony punch. But in this batter, two entire lemons end up blended whole to work the entire essence of a great Meyer Lemon into each muffin. And while you might worry they'd be too tart, these muffins bring a sweetness to the table that will have you blushing before you grab another!
Meyer Lemon Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 Meyer Lemons, divided
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Combine the flour, 1 cup sugar, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
Cut two of the lemons into 1-inch pieces. Put them in a blender and pulse until the lemon is finely chopped. In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add the milk, butter and chopped lemon. Stir.
Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the lemon mixture. Stir just until all ingredients are moistened.
Place 18 muffin-cup liners in muffin cups; coat with cooking spray. Spoon the batter into muffin cups, filling each half full.
Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon. Sprinkle about one-fourth teaspoon over each muffin. Cut the remaining lemon into 9 paper-thin slices; cut each slice in half. Top each muffin with half a slice of lemon.
Bake about 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan on a wire rack. Serve warm.
- Yields: 18 muffins
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes