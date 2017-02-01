Gnocchi with Sun Dried Tomatoes, White Beans & Spinach

I like to have shelf stable packaged gnocchi in my pantry alongside other dry pasta. And while I will sometimes boil it or add it to a soup or stew, my favorite way to prepare it is by sautéing it in some flavorful oil to help it plump up before giving it some delicious company - like beans and spinach - and making a sauce fitting for such a fantastic combination of flavors. This is not news to longtime readers. I've covered this concept before with dishes like Greek Style Fried Gnocchi and Pan-Fried Gnocchi with Roasted Tomato Sauce (search for "gnocchi" for more ideas).

If you want to switch up the kind of beans and greens, go for it. I would stick with the sun dried tomatoes because it's hard to get the same flavor and texture with other ingredients. If you would like to lighten the dish a bit, you can use half and half instead of heavy cream for the sauce, but it will be a runnier sauce. You can skip the lemon juice, but I like the extra pep it adds at the end of cooking.

I usually serve this dish with warm bread for sopping up the same and maybe a simple side salad. Then pour yourself a glass of your favorite wine and enjoy.