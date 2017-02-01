This Friday is Valentine's Day and we're here to help you plan an elegant romantic dinner that won't take long to make, won't leave you and your beloved weighed down with a heavy meal, and is sure to rate high on the wow factor. Monday, we began with the main course, Seared Tenderloin with Garlic Dill Butter. Today we share our side, Air Fried Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts and Carrots, along with some fun ideas for dessert. Then, on Valentine's Day itself, we offer some sweet treats for an inspired breakfast or brunch over the weekend. But today is about giving a nod to a quick and easy side that's quite a show-stopper.

One of the things I look for in a side dish for special occasion is something that matches the prep time of my main course. Of course, it also needs to be delicious, have good color, and bring more texture to the table. This one wins on all counts when paired with Monday's Seared Tenderloin with Garlic Dill Butter. Together, they present a beautiful plate to enjoy. Pour a glass of your favorite red wine snd then sit back and enjoy dinner with your beloved.

But what about dessert, you say? Well, a quick look through the years here at Seasoned Cooking brings us a treasure trove of sweetness. Everything from Baileys Affogato to Caramelized Pears with Vanilla Mousse can be found by searching our site for what your heart desires. Happy Valentine's Day!