On this, the last day of January, it's time to turn to my favorite way to battle the remaining cold and chill before us - beef stew! Traditionally a long-simmering blend of bite-sized pieces of beef roast, loads of vegetables, and a delightfully savory gravy, this version streamlines the cooking time by using your Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. It saves you time and effort without sacrificing the flavor and texture you crave in a good beef stew.
You can use different vegetables in this stew, but make sure you use about the same amount of them in total. I like using dehydrated sliced mushrooms in a stew like this because the pressure cooking process rehydrates them with the amazing flavors that ultimately reside in the tasty stew gravy as well. If you are not a fan of mushrooms, you can skip them.
This warm, comforting stew is excellent when accompanied by chunks of warm bread and maybe some dipping oil or a slather of roasted garlic butter. I like to pour a glass of my favorite dark beer or red wine as well, but I promise you that the beverage you enjoy alongside a bowl of this stew is not going to be what you are focusing on!
Instant Pot Classic Beef Stew
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 ½ pounds cubed beef chuck roast
- 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large or 2 medium carrots, chopped
- ½ pound potatoes, cubed
- ½ pound parsnips, chopped
- ½ cup dried sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup tomato sauce - I like to use a slightly spicy variety
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons water
Add the olive oil to the Instant Pot and turn on the sauté function. When the oil starts to sizzle, add the meat and season with the salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Sauté the meat until browned on all sides.
Add the beef broth to the instant pot and use a spoon to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, carrots, potatoes, parsnips, dried mushrooms, and tomato sauce.
Close the lid and steam valve on the instant pot. Cook on high pressure for 35 minutes, then allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes before doing a quick release.
Add the frozen peas to the pot. Mix together the cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl and stir the mixture into the stew until thickened.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour