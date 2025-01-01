Instant Pot Classic Beef Stew

On this, the last day of January, it's time to turn to my favorite way to battle the remaining cold and chill before us - beef stew! Traditionally a long-simmering blend of bite-sized pieces of beef roast, loads of vegetables, and a delightfully savory gravy, this version streamlines the cooking time by using your Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. It saves you time and effort without sacrificing the flavor and texture you crave in a good beef stew.

You can use different vegetables in this stew, but make sure you use about the same amount of them in total. I like using dehydrated sliced mushrooms in a stew like this because the pressure cooking process rehydrates them with the amazing flavors that ultimately reside in the tasty stew gravy as well. If you are not a fan of mushrooms, you can skip them.

This warm, comforting stew is excellent when accompanied by chunks of warm bread and maybe some dipping oil or a slather of roasted garlic butter. I like to pour a glass of my favorite dark beer or red wine as well, but I promise you that the beverage you enjoy alongside a bowl of this stew is not going to be what you are focusing on!