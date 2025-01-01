By the time the end of January is rolling around, I'm pretty much done with winter. However, it is hardly done with me! I live in Wisconsin, so snow in May is not at all uncommon and I've seen it in July. So what's someone seeking some warmth and comfort to do? Make ramen! And this ramen is a fun fusion version featuring a creamy coconut ginger curry broth that will warm you inside and out with ease.
As is often the case, some of the items in this recipe can be tweaked, swapped out, or eliminated. That said, I highly recommend making the broth as is - at least the first time you make it. That will give you a good idea of what to expect and how you might prefer to change it ongoing, if at all. The choices of vegetables give this soup a lot of color and a variety of texture. Find blends that hit similar targets and suit your tastes and the offerings in your home, market, etc. When it comes to protein, this recipe shares options I've taken, but it hardly covers it all. I love using leftovers and quick options for topping ramen since there seem to be a lot of steps in getting it there anyway. Of course, seared tofu, tuna, or salmon are all options. You could even soft boil some eggs and make that your protein offering. Make it yours.
Since ramen bowls - at least mine - are packed to the brim with all kinds of goodness, I keep them the focus at my table. I might enjoy a cup of green or jasmine tea with mine (or chai to give a nod to the curry broth in this version), but otherwise there might just be a hot sauce or other light condiments on the table to round things out a little. Oh … and a big 'ol spoon to get every last drop. Enjoy!
Curry Ramen
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch piece ginger root, grated
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ tablespoon chili garlic sauce
- 1 teaspoon tomato paste
- 3-4 cups chicken, vegetable, or seafood stock
- ¾ cups coconut milk
- 3-4 packs dry ramen noodles - discard seasoning packets or use them to flavor popcorn
- 2 small bok choy, halved
- ½ cup julienned radish
- ½ cup coarsely shredded carrot
- 1 cup finely chopped red or purple cabbage
- 1 small bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped or torn
- 1 cup chopped, cooked chicken - optional
- 6-9 tempura shrimp - optional
- 2-3 tablespoons chili crisp
- 2-3 teaspoons preferred ramen sprinkle - I use furikake, everything bagel seasoning, or something similar
In a large sauté pan or dutch oven over medium heat, add the oil. Once hot, add the garlic and ginger and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the spices (curry powder through black pepper), chili garlic sauce, and tomato paste. Stir everything together and make a paste with the ingredients. Cook for another 30 seconds, being careful not to burn them.
Add the stock of your choice and coconut milk; stir well to combine with the paste in the pan. Reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the dry ramen noodles. As the noodles soften, break them apart. Cook for 8-10 minutes. During the last 5 minutes, add the bok choy.
Once finished, add some noodles and broth to a serving bowl. Add the raw vegetable, cooked protein, and condiment toppings on top of each bowl as desired. Serve hot.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes (not counting the vegetable and protein toppings prep time, which can happen in advance and will take 20-40 minutes depending on your choices)