Curry Ramen

By the time the end of January is rolling around, I'm pretty much done with winter. However, it is hardly done with me! I live in Wisconsin, so snow in May is not at all uncommon and I've seen it in July. So what's someone seeking some warmth and comfort to do? Make ramen! And this ramen is a fun fusion version featuring a creamy coconut ginger curry broth that will warm you inside and out with ease.

As is often the case, some of the items in this recipe can be tweaked, swapped out, or eliminated. That said, I highly recommend making the broth as is - at least the first time you make it. That will give you a good idea of what to expect and how you might prefer to change it ongoing, if at all. The choices of vegetables give this soup a lot of color and a variety of texture. Find blends that hit similar targets and suit your tastes and the offerings in your home, market, etc. When it comes to protein, this recipe shares options I've taken, but it hardly covers it all. I love using leftovers and quick options for topping ramen since there seem to be a lot of steps in getting it there anyway. Of course, seared tofu, tuna, or salmon are all options. You could even soft boil some eggs and make that your protein offering. Make it yours.

Since ramen bowls - at least mine - are packed to the brim with all kinds of goodness, I keep them the focus at my table. I might enjoy a cup of green or jasmine tea with mine (or chai to give a nod to the curry broth in this version), but otherwise there might just be a hot sauce or other light condiments on the table to round things out a little. Oh … and a big 'ol spoon to get every last drop. Enjoy!