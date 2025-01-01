Cinnamon Apple Coffee Cake

This coffee cake makes me think of a bevy of my favorite kitchen treasures. Apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, tender biscuits, and - of course - coffee cakes. I always wonder how long this particular dessert will stay fresh because my family demolishes it in short order every time I make it! To be sure, I almost always have the first piece … it's amazing with coffee, tea, or just a fork!

While I would not recommend tweaking this recipe, I would like to address apples for a minute. A great many apples will work for this recipe though which you choose will impact texture and flavor, so keep that in mind. A firmer apple like Fuji or Honeycrisp will render a sweet piece of coffee cake with clearly delineated pieces of apple throughout. Macintosh apples will give you a soft, nearly apple sauce like texture throughout. Granny Smith apples will give you a little tartness with your sweet base and so on. The only variety I would suggest you avoid is a Red Delicious. They are not made for baking at all and I've never found one that can compete with the oodles of other varieties found at markets and in orchards all over.

Let this coffee cake cool completely before slicing it or it will crumble as you try to serve it. That might actually be the hardest thing about making this lovely sweet treat in the end. Don't worry - the wait is worth it!